Leung PB, Alexander JT, Ouchida KE. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2023.26942

38536162

Approximately 30% of adults aged 65 years or older experience at least 1 fall annually. Yet falls are not an inevitable part of aging.1 These guidelines outline best practices for assessing fall risk and for prescribing practical, person-centered interventions that address mobility; sensory, cognitive, and autonomic function; and active medical problems, medications, environmental risk, and activities of daily living.


