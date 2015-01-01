Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Given that suicide rates have been increasing over the past decade and the demand for mental health care is at an all-time high, targeted prevention efforts are needed to identify individuals seeking to initiate mental health outpatient services who are at high risk for suicide. Suicide prediction models have been developed using outpatient mental health encounters, but their performance among intake appointments has not been directly examined.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the performance of a predictive model of suicide attempts among individuals seeking to initiate an episode of outpatient mental health care. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This prognostic study tested the performance of a previously developed machine learning model designed to predict suicide attempts within 90 days of any mental health outpatient visit. All mental health intake appointments scheduled between January 1, 2012, and April 1, 2022, at Kaiser Permanente Northern California, a large integrated health care delivery system serving over 4.5 million patients, were included. Data were extracted and analyzed from August 9, 2022, to July 31, 2023. MAIN OUTCOME AND MEASURES: Suicide attempts (including completed suicides) within 90 days of the appointment, determined by diagnostic codes and government databases. All predictors were extracted from electronic health records.



RESULTS: The study included 1 623 232 scheduled appointments from 835 616 unique patients. There were 2800 scheduled appointments (0.17%) followed by a suicide attempt within 90 days. The mean (SD) age across appointments was 39.7 (15.8) years, and most appointments were for women (1 103 184 [68.0%]). The model had an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.77 (95% CI, 0.76-0.78), an area under the precision-recall curve of 0.02 (95% CI, 0.02-0.02), an expected calibration error of 0.0012 (95% CI, 0.0011-0.0013), and sensitivities of 37.2% (95% CI, 35.5%-38.9%) and 18.8% (95% CI, 17.3%-20.2%) at specificities of 95% and 99%, respectively. The 10% of appointments at the highest risk level accounted for 48.8% (95% CI, 47.0%-50.6%) of the appointments followed by a suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this prognostic study involving mental health intakes, a previously developed machine learning model of suicide attempts showed good overall classification performance. Implementation research is needed to determine appropriate thresholds and interventions for applying the model in an intake setting to target high-risk cases in a manner that is acceptable to patients and clinicians.

Language: en