Abstract

Chronic school absenteeism can lead to poorer academic performance and school engagement for students (1). It is also a risk factor for school dropout (2,3), which is associated with many long-term health impacts (4,5). This report uses data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to describe the percentage of children ages 5‒17 who experienced chronic school absenteeism due to illness, injury, or disability by sociodemographic and health factors.

