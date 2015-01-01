CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Black LI, Elgadda N. NCHS Data Brief 2024; (498): 1-8.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, United States National Center for Health Statistics)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38536424
Abstract
Chronic school absenteeism can lead to poorer academic performance and school engagement for students (1). It is also a risk factor for school dropout (2,3), which is associated with many long-term health impacts (4,5). This report uses data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to describe the percentage of children ages 5‒17 who experienced chronic school absenteeism due to illness, injury, or disability by sociodemographic and health factors.
