SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Black LI, Elgadda N. NCHS Data Brief 2024; (498): 1-8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, United States National Center for Health Statistics)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38536424

Abstract

Chronic school absenteeism can lead to poorer academic performance and school engagement for students (1). It is also a risk factor for school dropout (2,3), which is associated with many long-term health impacts (4,5). This report uses data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to describe the percentage of children ages 5‒17 who experienced chronic school absenteeism due to illness, injury, or disability by sociodemographic and health factors.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print