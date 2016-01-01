Abstract

With timely intervention from a bystander, drug overdose victims are more likely to survive. To characterize the frequency of bystander presence and identify overdose response barriers, we analyzed data from overdose fatalities occurring in Rhode Island from 2016 to 2021. Overall, about half (n=1,039; 48.7%) of all overdose deaths in Rhode Island had at least one bystander present. Among decedents who had at least one bystander who was unable to respond (n=338), top reasons of non-response were because they were spatially separated (64.8%), failed to recognize the signs of overdose (54.1%), or were unaware the victim was using drugs (40.2%). To promote by- stander presence and address barriers to bystander response during an overdose, intervention strategies should include efforts that reduce solitary drug use and maximize bystander efficacy, including increasing awareness on the dangers of using drugs alone, increasing the availability of naloxone, and education on recognizing signs of overdose.

