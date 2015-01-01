Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hormonal doping in recreational sports is a public-health concern. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) promoted the creation of the Athlete Biological Passport, aiming to monitor athlete's biological variables over time to facilitate indirect detection of doping. Detection tests for anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) and growth hormone (GH) are available while insulin abuse cannot be revealed. We have determined in recreational bodybuilders the metabolic effects associated with different patterns of hormone abuse. All analyses were conducted using Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) 21.0 software (SPSS Chicago, IL).



RESULTS: We have assessed plasma concentrations of selected metabolic markers and fatty acid content in erythrocyte membranes of 92 male bodybuilders and in 45 healthy controls. Hormonal abuse was identified by anonymous questionnaires. 43% (%) of recruited bodybuilders regularly abused hormones, i.e., anabolic androgenic steroids (95%) often associated with GH (30%) and/or insulin (38%). HDL-cholesterol was lower in insulin and/or GH abusers. Alanine (ALT) and aspartic (AST) transaminases were greater in hormone abusing bodybuilders than in non-doping bodybuilders and controls. Insulin doping was selectively associated with increased plasma ALT-to-AST ratio. In erythrocyte membranes, elongase activity (i.e., stearic-to-palmitic ratio) was lower in insulin and/or growth hormone doping, whereas increased Δ-9 desaturase activity (i.e., palmitoleic-to-palmitic ratio) was selectively associated with insulin doping.



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, our study demonstrates that insulin and GH abuse are characterized by multiple alterations of specific metabolic markers. Although further studies are needed to test whether longitudinal monitoring of selected metabolic marker such as muscle contraction time, HDL levels, ALT-AST ratio as well as the activities of selected enzymes (e.g. Δ-9 desaturase and elongase), could contribute to the detection of insulin and GH abuse in sport.

