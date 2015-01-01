|
Citation
|
An S, Welch-Brewer C, Tadese H. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38533852
|
Abstract
|
Recognizing that intimate partner violence (IPV) negatively affects college students' health and well-being, colleges offer preventive interventions to address these effects. However, scholarly evidence on this effort has been limited, such that we know little about the risk factors addressed, theoretical approaches, target outcomes, and other essential intervention characteristics. To address this gap, this study reviewed evidence-based IPV preventive interventions conducted in U.S. colleges reported in 25 peer-reviewed articles and dissertations published between 2010 and 2020.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college students; dating violence; intervention; intimate partner violence; prevention; scoping review; systematic review