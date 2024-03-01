|
Citation
Laustsen AH. Trends Immunol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38538486
Abstract
Snakebite envenomings kill ~100 000 victims each year and leave many more with permanent sequelae. Antivenoms have been available for more than 125 years but are in need of innovation. A new study by Khalek et al. highlights broadly neutralizing human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that might be used to develop recombinant antivenoms with superior therapeutic benefits.
Language: en
Keywords
antivenom; broadly-neutralizing antibodies; monoclonal antibodies; recombinant antivenom; snake venom toxins; Snakebite envenoming