SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Laustsen AH. Trends Immunol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.it.2024.03.001

PMID

38538486

Abstract

Snakebite envenomings kill ~100 000 victims each year and leave many more with permanent sequelae. Antivenoms have been available for more than 125 years but are in need of innovation. A new study by Khalek et al. highlights broadly neutralizing human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that might be used to develop recombinant antivenoms with superior therapeutic benefits.


Language: en

Keywords

antivenom; broadly-neutralizing antibodies; monoclonal antibodies; recombinant antivenom; snake venom toxins; Snakebite envenoming

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print