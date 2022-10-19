Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To further study the causes of acute occupational poisoning accidents, and to provide scientific basis and decision support for the prevention of accidents in advance.



METHODS: From September 2022 to May 2023, the literature was searched and 232 cases of acute occupational poisoning cases occurred from 2013 to 2022 were collected. The causal nodes of the accident were determined according to the expert score, and the interpretative structural model (ISM) was used to construct the correlation model between the causal nodes to obtain the hierarchical relationship between the factors. The influence of each causal node on the occurrence of acute occupational poisoning accidents was studied by using Bayesian network (BN), and the relationship and influence among the causal nodes were analyzed by Netica 5.18 software to establish the pre-prevention model of acute occupational poisoning accidents and identify the key causal factors.



RESULTS: A total of 23, 203, and 6 cases of significant, large, and medium acute occupational poisoning accidents were included, of which 179, 29, and 24 cases were asphyxiating gas, irritating gas, and mixed gas, respectively. ISM of acute occupational poisoning accidents divided the causal factors into a 7-layer and 3-level hierarchical structure model. Among them, operation conditions, protective measures, ventilation equipment, hidden trouble investigation, emergency management, illegal operation, equipment and facilities, and blind rescue were the direct causes of the occurrence and expansion of accidents. Warning devices, inspection situation, safety education situation, safety operation procedures, and technology in the production process were indirect influences that lead to the occurrence and expansion of accidents. Safety production responsibility system, enterprise supervision and management and government supervision were the deep-rooted influences. BN reasoning showed that the maximum probability causal chain of acute occupational poisoning accidents was as follows: safety production responsibility system→enterprise supervision and management→safety education and training→protective measures→accident occurrence. The key factors leading to the occurrence of acute occupational poisoning accidents were inadequate protective measures, equipment and facility failures, operational errors, ventilation equipment not being used properly and improper emergency management.



CONCLUSION: In the prevention of acute occupational poisoning accidents, it is necessary to correctly use protective measures, test equipment and facilities before operation, operate according to regulations, ensure the normal use of ventilation equipment, and strengthen emergency management, so as to reduce the incidence of acute occupational poisoning accidents.



目的： 深入研究急性职业中毒事故的发生原因，为事故的事前预防提供科学依据和决策支持。 方法： 于2022年9月至2023年5月，查找文献并收集2013至2022年发生的232例急性职业中毒事故案例，结合专家评分确定事故致因节点。采用解释结构模型（ISM）构建致因节点之间的关联性模型，获得因素之间的层级关系，结合贝叶斯网络（BN）研究各致因节点对急性职业中毒事故发生的影响。通过Netica 5.18软件分析各致因节点之间的关系和影响，建立急性职业中毒事故的事前预防模型，识别关键致因因素。 结果： 纳入重大、较大、一般急性职业中毒事故分别为23、203、6例，其中，窒息性气体、刺激性气体和混合性气体分别为179、29、24例。急性职业中毒事故的ISM将致因因素划分为一个7层3阶的多层递阶结构模型，其中操作情况、防护措施、通风设备、隐患排查、应急管理、违章操作、设备设施和盲目施救情况是导致事故发生与扩大的直接影响因素；警示装置、检测情况、安全教育情况、安全操作规程、生产工艺技术是间接影响因素；安全生产责任制度、企业监督管理及政府部门监管情况为深层根源影响因素。BN推理可见，急性职业中毒事故的最大概率致因链为安全生产责任制度→企业监督管理→安全教育培训→防护措施→事故发生。导致急性职业中毒事故发生的关键因素为防护措施不到位、设备设施故障、操作失误、通风设备未正常使用和应急管理不当。 结论： 在对急性职业中毒事故的预防中，要从正确使用防护措施、作业前检测设备设施、按规程进行作业操作、确保通风设备正常使用、强化应急管理等方面入手，从而降低急性职业中毒事故的发生率。

