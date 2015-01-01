Abstract

Recommendations on preventing and addressing school bullying and cyberbullying were developed in November 2020 by a Scientific Committee gathered to advise the International Conference on School Bullying organized by UNESCO and the French Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports. They address three key issues: 1) revising the definition of school bullying towards one more caring and inclusive of all forms of school bullying, 2) key components and characteristics of a comprehensive and systematic approach to bullying and cyberbullying, and 3) strategies for planning and implementing responses to cyberbullying.

Language: en