Cornu C, Abduvahobov P, Laoufi R, Liu Y, Séguy S. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(4): 317-318.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s42380-021-00093-8

unavailable

Recommendations on preventing and addressing school bullying and cyberbullying were developed in November 2020 by a Scientific Committee gathered to advise the International Conference on School Bullying organized by UNESCO and the French Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports. They address three key issues: 1) revising the definition of school bullying towards one more caring and inclusive of all forms of school bullying, 2) key components and characteristics of a comprehensive and systematic approach to bullying and cyberbullying, and 3) strategies for planning and implementing responses to cyberbullying.


