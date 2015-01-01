SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Noret N, Hunter SC, Pimenta S, Taylor R, Johnson R. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(4): 319-330.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s42380-022-00130-0

unavailable

The open science movement has developed out of growing concerns over the scientific standard of published academic research and a perception that science is in crisis (the "replication crisis"). Bullying research sits within this scientific family and without taking a full part in discussions risks falling behind. Open science practices can inform and support a range of research goals while increasing the transparency and trustworthiness of the research process. In this paper, we aim to explain the relevance of open science for bullying research and discuss some of the questionable research practices which challenge the replicability and integrity of research. We also consider how open science practices can be of benefit to research on school bullying. In doing so, we discuss how open science practices, such as pre-registration, can benefit a range of methodologies including quantitative and qualitative research and studies employing a participatory research methods approach. To support researchers in adopting more open practices, we also highlight a range of relevant resources and set out a series of recommendations to the bullying research community.


Bullying research; Open science; Pre-registration; Replication

