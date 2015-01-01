Abstract

Research has indicated that gifted adolescents experience an increased amount of bullying and cyberbullying compared to their non-gifted peers. However, there has not been a sufficient attempt to investigate the extent of bullying and cyberbullying victimisation among gifted adolescent populations in Ireland. A total of 195 gifted adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18 years completed a comprehensive online survey assessing the bullying and cyberbullying prevalence, wellbeing, indicative mental health, and friendship quality outcomes. The results showed considerably higher prevalence rates of bullying and cyberbullying victimisation among gifted adolescents compared to an all-Ireland national prevalence rate. Bullying and cyberbullying victimisation was associated with higher levels of negative outcomes. Females, LGBTI + , and twice-exceptional participants scored significantly lower on satisfaction with life and significantly higher on negative outcomes compared to other gifted participants. The results are discussed alongside recommendations for anti-bullying policies and teacher education provisions.

