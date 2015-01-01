|
Citation
|
Adu-Gyamfi A, Zuquan H, Yamazawa N, Kato A, Shaw R. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 15(2): 289-302.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The Sendai framework for disaster risk reduction (DRR) 2015-2030 offers guidelines to reduce disaster losses and further delivers a wake-up call to be conscious of disasters. Its four priorities hinge on science, technology and innovations as critical elements necessary to support the understanding of disasters and the alternatives to countermeasures. However, the changing dynamics of current and new risks highlight the need for existing approaches to keep pace with these changes. This is further relevant as the timeline for the framework enters its mid-point since its inception. Hence, this study reflects on the aspirations of the Sendai framework for DRR through a review of activities conducted in the past years under science, technology and innovations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster mitigation; Disaster risk reduction; Risk reduction; Science and technology; Sendai framework for disaster risk reduction