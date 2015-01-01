|
Citation
|
Takabatake T, Hasegawa N, Nishigaki S. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2023; 15(2): 303-319.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE This study aims to clarify the following research questions: to what extent do people consider natural disaster risks as important for residential selection? what personal demographics and attitudes toward natural disaster risks are associated with the relative importance of natural disasters for residential selection? and to what extent do the associated personal attributes influence the relative importance of natural disasters for residential selection? Design/methodology/approach An internet-based survey was performed to collect 2,000 responses from residents of Osaka Prefecture, Japan, to gauge people's relative importance of safety against natural disasters regarding residential preference. The obtained results were analysed using two types of statistical analysis, specifically chi-square test and multivariable logistic regression analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
City planning; Disaster management; Disaster prevention; Natural disasters; Residential choice; Residential preference