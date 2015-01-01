Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to clarify the following research questions: to what extent do people consider natural disaster risks as important for residential selection? what personal demographics and attitudes toward natural disaster risks are associated with the relative importance of natural disasters for residential selection? and to what extent do the associated personal attributes influence the relative importance of natural disasters for residential selection? Design/methodology/approach An internet-based survey was performed to collect 2,000 responses from residents of Osaka Prefecture, Japan, to gauge people's relative importance of safety against natural disasters regarding residential preference. The obtained results were analysed using two types of statistical analysis, specifically chi-square test and multivariable logistic regression analyses.



FINDINGS It was found that 37.3% of the respondents in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, considered the "safety against natural disasters" relatively important when selecting a residential location. The statistical analysis also demonstrated that those having a relatively higher level of disaster awareness and preparedness were 1.41 times more likely to prefer to live in a place that is safer from natural disasters. Thus, it was suggested that disaster education aimed at raising the level of people's disaster awareness could be effective to increase the number of people who choose to live in a safer place from natural disasters.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Living in an area that is safer from natural disasters can effectively minimize human and property damage. Recently, several measures have been taken in Japan to guide people to live in a safer place. The clarification of the extent to which people consider natural disaster risks as important for residential selection and the understanding of the categories of the people who are likely to do so is important to develop more effective natural disaster measures; however, there has been less attention on such investigation. Therefore, this study conducted an internet-based survey and examined it.

