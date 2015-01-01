Abstract

In this paper, we promote and motivate research on user experience (UX) in the domain of rail, more specifically for the workers engaged in the daily operational parts of executing train traffic. UX aspects have often been overlooked in the design and use of technology within the workplace, particularly in safety-critical work domains. Here, we provide an overview of current UX research at work and outline a roadmap with seven facets for future research within the domain of operational train traffic that is in alignment with the need for further investigation into UX at work. We hope future research will contribute to a deeper understanding of how positive experience at work provides additional means of enhancing engagement and improving safety management in workplaces in general and for the work in operational train traffic specifically.



Keywords: rail research; operational train traffic; control room; traffic control; train driver; safety-critical system; user experience; UX; work environment; socio-technical systems; engagement; meaningful technology.

Language: en