Abstract

Urban inter-tunnel weaving (UIW) sections are characterized by short lengths and frequent lane-changing behaviors in the area, commonly used for fast through traffic. These features increase the likelihood of collisions, however, collision risk assessment in this area has been inadequate. The aim of this study was to evaluate the potential collision risk of urban inter-tunnel weaving (UIW) sections in mixed lane-changing traffic conditions in morning rush hours, utilizing surrogate safety measures. The investigation involved the collection of trajectory data via an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Time to collision (TTC) and extended time to collision (ETTC) were chosen as surrogate safety indicators. The estimation of collision risk was conducted using Extreme Value Theory (EVT) by means ofsurrogate safety indicators. It was found that the threshold of TTC and ETTC in this area was 1.25 s. Furthermore, a comprehensive evaluation of collision risks associated with various vehicle types was performed, revealing an inverse relationship between thecollisions riskof vehicles in mixed traffic and their size. It was worth noting that while heavy vehicles exhibit a lower collision risk, they resulted in the highest energy loss and inflicted greater harm in the event of a collision. By an examination of the distribution features pertaining to conflict types during the operation of heavy vehicles, it showed that the highest likelihood of conflict with heavy vehicles occurred when adjacent lanes are involved. Consequently, the implementation of assisted driving technology for heavy vehicles was imperative in order to mitigate the risk associated with side collisions.

