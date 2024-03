Abstract

In: Lundstrom EW, Pence JK, Smith GS. Impact of a permitless concealed firearm carry law in West Virginia, 1999-2015 and 2016-2020. Am J Public Health. 2023;113(11):1163-1166.



When originally published, the percentage increase in handgun mortality was reported incorrectly. On p. 1163, the second sentence of the abstract should read: "Firearm mortality was significantly higher (29%) in the years after the enactment of the law; handgun mortality was also higher (45% increase), whereas long gun deaths and firearm sales were unaffected."



A reference was also reported incorrectly. On p. 1166, reference 10 should read: "Planty M, Truman JL. Firearm Violence, 1993-2011. Available at: https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/fv9311.pdf. Accessed May 25, 2023."



These changes do not affect the article's conclusions.

