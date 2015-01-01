Abstract

Representing 68% of firearm-related injuries, nonfatal firearm injuries cause substantial morbidity and are associated with high costs to patients and the health care system. A retrospective analysis was performed to evaluate 359 adults in the Southeastern United States from 2019 to 2021. IBM SPSS was used for descriptive and parametric statistical analysis. The mean total cost of stay (TCOS) was $36,639.12, length of stay (LOS) was 8.61 days, number of times to the operating room was 1.88, and number of follow-ups was 3.21. Vascular and traumatic brain injuries were associated with higher TCOS and LOS. Vascular injuries were associated with more operating room visits. Bony injuries and non-TBI neurological injuries were associated with more follow-up appointments. In this brief report, we aim to understand the effect injury types have on these factors to help inform trauma protocol development with the goal of decreasing financial burdens.

