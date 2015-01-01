|
Wangler S, Elias M, Schoepke L, Merky DN, Meier R, Vogelin E. Arch. Orthop. Trauma Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38546860
INTRODUCTION: Patients and physicians often underestimate cat bite injuries. The deep and narrow wound seals quickly and provides an environment for the inoculated saliva and bacteria. Interestingly, the literature reports no bacterial growth in the microbiological workup of wound swaps in up to 43%. The time between bite injury and the first clinical presentation, the start of antibiotic treatment and surgical debridement might affect these findings. Therefore, the current project examines if (1) these factors impact the outcome of microbiological results following cat bite injuries and (2) the detection of bacterial growth leads to higher complication rates, longer hospital stays, longer total treatment time, or higher total treatment costs.
Animal bite injuries; Bite injuries; Cat bite; Hand