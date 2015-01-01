Abstract

Organophosphorus poisoning is a critical condition that can cause central nervous system depression, respiratory failure, and death early on. As its clinical manifestations closely resemble those of carbamate pesticide poisoning, the aim of this case study is to present a case of misdiagnosis, initially identifying carbofuran poisoning as organophosphate in a patient suspect of a heatstroke. We also present a case of intentional self-poisoning with organophosphate dichlorvos to underline the likelihood of pesticide poisoning in patients exhibiting acute cholinergic symptoms when the ingested substance is not known. In such cases, empirical treatment with atropine and oxime can be started pending timely differential diagnosis to adjust treatment as necessary.

