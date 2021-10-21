Abstract

Physical activity (PA) is crucial for preventing chronic diseases, but in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), PA levels are lower than in developed countries. The Gulf Health Council's social media PA awareness campaign responded to the public's need for discussion and motivation on this topic. A qualitative study was conducted using semi-structured Zoom interviews with 19 participants from GCC countries between 21 September and 21 October 2021. It aimed to explore PA barriers, facilitators, and perceptions of awareness campaigns. Interviews were transcribed, coded, and analyzed thematically. Facilitators for PA included health value, self-efficacy, persistence, variety, familiar consequences, social support, behavior change techniques, time management, starting at young age, and enjoyment. Barriers encompassed outdoor restrictions, limited amenities, age and weight biases, gym-centric views, lack of proficiency, and injury risk. The study also examined social media awareness campaigns' effectiveness, identifying themes like engagement, acceptability, reach, design, presentation, and perceived outcomes.



RESULTS underscore the complexity of PA facilitators and barriers in the GCC, highlighting the need for campaigns addressing values, perceptions, social connections, and practical challenges, emphasizing the role of research and public policy in boosting PA levels.

Language: en