Castillo-Gonzáles M, Mendo-Lázaro S, León-Del-Barco B, Terán-Andrade E, López-Ramos VM. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(3): e176.

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs14030176

38540479

The aim of this study was to analyse the relationship between dating violence and emotional dependence in young university students in Ecuador by identifying differences based on sex. Using purposive non-probabilistic sampling, 3203 students were selected, of which 35.7% were men and 64.3% were women aged 16 to 48 (M = 21.50; SD = 2.82). Two psychological scales were applied: Questionnaire on Violence in Couples (CUVINO) and Questionnaire on Emotional Dependence (EDQ). According to the results obtained, based on sex, it was found that dating violence is a severe problem that both men and women experience. With regard to emotional dependence, women scored higher than men. In addition, emotional dependence was linked to dating violence. The implications of the results obtained for further research and for prevention and intervention programmes are presented, and the strengths and limitations of this study are detailed.


dating violence; emotional dependence; sex; university students

