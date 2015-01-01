Abstract

Substance use among adolescents is a major emerging health problem worldwide. Although loneliness and depression are major risk factors for substance use, few studies have examined the relationship between loneliness, depression, and substance use in adolescents. This study aimed to determine the mediating effect of depression on the relationship between loneliness and substance use among Korean adolescents, based on the data from 53,310 adolescents from the 17th Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey in 2021. Using a complex sample analysis module, hierarchical logistic regression analysis was employed to confirm the mediating effect of depression on the relationship between loneliness and substance use. The results showed that loneliness and depression have a significant effect on substance use (smoking, drinking alcohol, and drug use). Depression was found to have a partial mediating effect on the relationship between loneliness and substance use. Overall, the results suggested that loneliness and depression in adolescents increase substance use, and loneliness can affect substance use through depression. Therefore, proactive strategies to prevent and reduce loneliness and depression in adolescents can be effective in preventing substance use.

