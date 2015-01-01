|
Barrette E, Higuera L, Wherry K. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 2024; 24(1): e79.
38539082
BACKGROUND: The E-value, a measure that has received recent attention in the comparative effectiveness literature, reports the minimum strength of association between an unmeasured confounder and the treatment and outcome that would explain away the estimated treatment effect. This study contributes to the literature on the applications and interpretations of E-values by examining how the E-value is impacted by data with varying levels of association of unobserved covariates with the treatment and outcome measure when covariate adjustment is applied. We calculate the E-value after using regression and propensity score methods (PSMs) to adjust for differences in observed covariates. Propensity score methods are a common observational research method used to balance observed covariates between treatment groups. In practice, researchers may assume propensity score methods that balance treatment groups across observed characteristics will extend to balance of unobserved characteristics. However, that assumption is not testable and has been shown to not hold in realistic data settings. We assess the E-value when covariate adjustment affects the imbalance in unobserved covariates.
*Research Design; Bias; Computer Simulation; E-value; Humans; Linear Models; Propensity Score; Propensity score matching; Residual confounding; Simulation