El-Etreby RR, Hamed WE, AbdElhay ES, Kamel NA. BMC Nurs. 2024; 23(1): e210.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38539188
Understanding nursing students' attitudes toward Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is pivotal because it may impact the care and support, they provide victims. This study aimed to explore nursing students' attitudes toward intimate partner violence and its relationship with self-esteem and self-efficacy. A cross-sectional descriptive research design was used in the current study in the faculty of nursing at Mansoura University, Egypt. A total of 1322 nursing students participated in the study. Data were collected from April to June 2023 by using various tools: sociodemographic interviews and academic data profiles, the Intimate Partner Violence Attitude Scale (IPVAS)-Revised, the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSE) (Arabic version), and the General Self-Efficacy Scale.
Language: en
Intimate partner violence; Nursing students; Self-efficacy; Self-esteem