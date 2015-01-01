|
King WM, Gamarel KE, Fleischer NL, Radix AE, Poteat TC, Chatters LM, Operario D, Reisner SL, Wirtz AL. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e911.
38539112
BACKGROUND: Policy protections for transgender adults in the United States are consistently associated with positive health outcomes. However, studies over-represent non-Latinx White transgender people and obscure variation in policies' intended goals. This study examined racial differences in the relationship between transgender-related policies and transgender women's self-rated health. Guided by Critical Race Theory, we hypothesized that policies conferring access to resources (e.g., healthcare) would be associated with better self-rated health among all participants while policies signifying equality (e.g., nondiscrimination laws) would be associated with better self-rated health only for White participants.
*Transgender Persons; Adult; Cross-Sectional Studies; Ethnicity; Female; Humans; Multilevel Analysis; Policy; Self-rated health; Transgender; U.S. state policies; United States