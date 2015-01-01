|
Citation
Noorullah A, Pirani S, Bebbington E, Khan M. BMJ Open 2024; 14(3): e080815.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38548363
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a global public health problem. Self-inflicted burns are one of the most severe methods of suicide, with high morbidity and mortality. Low-income and middle-income countries contribute 40% of all suicidal burns. Pakistan lacks comprehensive burns surveillance data, which prevents an understanding of the magnitude of the problem. This scoping review aims to understand the scope of the problem of suicide and self-harm burns in Pakistan and to identify knowledge gaps within the existing literature related to this specific phenomenon.
Language: en
Keywords
PSYCHIATRY; PUBLIC HEALTH; Suicide & self-harm