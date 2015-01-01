Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gymnastics consists of several different disciplines, whereof TeamGym is one. TeamGym is a young discipline with sparse research. The aim of the study is to investigate the injury characteristics in Swedish elite gymnasts competing in TeamGym including training load and other physical and psychological factors associated with injury.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The Swedish TeamGym Injury Cohort is a longitudinal prospective cohort study for 52 weeks that includes the junior (15-17 years) and senior (≥18 years) Swedish female and male national teams in TeamGym. A baseline questionnaire will be sent out in an online application (SmartaBase) regarding demographics, previous injuries, gymnastics-related factors, for example, time at elite level and psychosocial factors such as stress, athletic identity, coping skills, personality traits and coach-athlete relation. A weekly questionnaire will be sent out in SmartaBase every Sunday and will monitor injuries using the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre Overuse Questionnaire, gymnastics-related factors, for example, landing surfaces, stress, recovery and training load. A test battery for the lower extremity will be performed. Data for ankle dorsiflexion, hop tests and ankle plantarflexion strength/endurance will be collected. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This project was approved by the Swedish Ethical Review Authority (2023-06653-01) and is performed according to the Declaration of Helsinki. The results will be published in peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences and shared with the Swedish Gymnastics Federation.

