Abstract

Although home visiting programs have generally shown small overall effects on the prevention of child maltreatment, at-risk families with severe strain do not seem to benefit sufficiently from this support. A crucial factor for success seems to be the quality of the service system. The aim of the current study is to evaluate the effects of mentalization-based team supervision on the already existing welfare service of a German early prevention program (EPP). This will be a non-randomized, open-label, single-arm feasibility study. The EPP staff will be trained according to the mentalization-based team approach (MB-TA) and regularly receive MFT supervision by a trained and experienced child and adolescent psychiatrist. A minimum of eighty-four families with defined risk factors with children below 24 months of age and pregnant women in the third trimester will be included. Assessments will take place at T0 (after inclusion in the study), at T1 (after family care ends, as an intermediate assessment,) and at T2 (as a follow-up). We hypothesize that the risk of maltreatment can be reduced by strengthening the skills and capacities of the primary care system. This will be evaluated at the end of the follow-up period by comparing the Parental Stress Index (PSI) scores of all participants pre- and postintervention. Stress levels and mentalization abilities will be assessed as feasibility endpoints for the participating EPP teams.

