|
Citation
|
Furlano ER, Wu GP, Vosburgh B, Waldman CR, Noonan J, Bracey A. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2024; 8(1): 77-79.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38546320
|
Abstract
|
CASE PRESENTATION: We describe a case of a man who developed severe caustic injury of his upper gastrointestinal tract after ingestion of a commercially available 9.5% hydrochloric acidic cleaning solution. He rapidly deteriorated and required endotracheal intubation. He underwent several imaging modalities demonstrating his injuries and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Language: en