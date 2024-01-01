|
Citation
|
Stevenson HC, Aisenbrey EA, Mejia-Bradford SC, Rovine MJ. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38546588
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The consequences of racism and racial stress on the academic and social well-being of adolescents are profound and well-documented. However, our understanding of how adolescents navigate racial stress and develop the agency to address discriminatory encounters, particularly in settings where educators struggle to intervene with microaggressions, remains limited. Research into the development of racial coping self-efficacy (RCSE) and coping skills has shown promise in enhancing the overall well-being of youth. In this study, we employ racial encounter coping appraisal and socialization theory (RECAST) to investigate the relationships among key school-based factors that influence how students cope with racial challenges. Specifically, we examine the role of RCSE, agency, stress, vigilance, and sense of belonging in the school environment for students.
Language: en