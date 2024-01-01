Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The consequences of racism and racial stress on the academic and social well-being of adolescents are profound and well-documented. However, our understanding of how adolescents navigate racial stress and develop the agency to address discriminatory encounters, particularly in settings where educators struggle to intervene with microaggressions, remains limited. Research into the development of racial coping self-efficacy (RCSE) and coping skills has shown promise in enhancing the overall well-being of youth. In this study, we employ racial encounter coping appraisal and socialization theory (RECAST) to investigate the relationships among key school-based factors that influence how students cope with racial challenges. Specifically, we examine the role of RCSE, agency, stress, vigilance, and sense of belonging in the school environment for students.



METHOD: Participants included 645 high school students from a diverse public school district who completed an online survey during a single class period. Analyses examined the mediating and moderating effects of RCSE, racial coping stress (RCS), and racial vigilance on agency.



RESULTS: RCSE reduced the negative influence of RCS on student racial agency in resolving racial conflicts with teachers and peers, particularly for Latinx students.



CONCLUSIONS: Implications for advancing RECAST-based interventions to help adolescents develop the agency to problem solve traumatic racial events in schools are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

