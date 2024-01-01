Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined the indirect relationship between immigration-related stressors and depressive symptoms via family conflict and whether familism values moderated this relationship in a sample of U.S. Latine youth. We also explored nativity and gender differences in the predictive model.



METHOD: Participants were 306 Midwestern Latine youth (Mage = 15.50, 46.2% girls, 79.9% Mexican origin) and their primary caregivers who completed measures of study constructs. A series of path models examined the potential mediating role of family conflict and the moderating effects of familism values, gender, and nativity.



RESULTS: For the overall sample, parental exposure to immigration-related stressors was related to higher youth depressive symptoms through higher levels of family conflict. However, multigroup models revealed significant differences by nativity and gender. The indirect effect through family conflict was only significant for non-U.S.-born youth with low to average levels of familism-support and average to high levels of familism-obligation; it was not significant for U.S.-born youth. Furthermore, the indirect association was only significant for boys with average to high levels of familism-obligation; no significant indirect effects were found for girls.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that the indirect pathway linking immigration-related stressors to depressive symptoms via family conflict depends on youth familism values, nativity status, and gender.



FINDINGS highlight the distinct effects of familism-support and obligation and the need to consider sociodemographic diversity within Latine communities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en