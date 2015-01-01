Abstract

Thermal, electrical, chemical, or electromagnetic radiation can cause painful wounds or burns. Spilling hot liquids onto the skin can also cause these kinds of injuries. The two biggest factors contributing to burn injuries in the elderly are smoking and exposure to open flames, while scalding is the primary cause of burn damage in children. Newborns and the elderly make up the majority of burn casualties. In India, there are estimated to be 6-7 million burn cases per year. The high incidence is attributed to the population's illiteracy, poverty, and lack of awareness of safety. The problem is made much worse by the fact that basic and secondary healthcare levels do not provide systematic burn care. Coagulation necrosis is caused by denaturing proteins due to heat from burns. Platelets clump together, arteries narrow, and partly perfused tissue (called the stasis zone) may spread out around the wound. In the stasis zone, tissue is hyperemic and inflammatory. When the skin's natural barrier is breached, microorganisms can enter the body and cause poor temperature regulation, fluid loss, and invasion. Intravascular volume loss is typically worsened by injured or edematous tissues. Significant heat loss may occur from the wounded dermis' lack of thermoregulation, particularly in exposed wounds. The severity determines the different treatments. Serious burns require considerable care, while lesser burns just require cleaning and painkillers. Just-partially thickened burns must be cleansed with soap and water before being clothed. For full-thickness burns, surgery, including skin grafting, is frequently required. Extensive intravenous fluid doses are often required to treat serious burns resulting from tissue edema and capillary fluid leakage.

