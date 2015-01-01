Abstract

The global concern regarding the involvement of firearms in acts of violence, criminal activities, and terrorism has escalated, emerging as a leading cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with its rich cultural history, presents a unique backdrop characterized by diversity and distinctiveness. Recognizing the significance of addressing this issue within diverse demographics, we have undertaken a study to establish a database of firearm injury cases. This review is rooted in analyzing all published articles on firearm injuries in the KSA over the past three decades. The literature encompasses a substantial number of studies with diverse objectives, covering a range of parameters, including the types of cases (homicide, suicide, and accidental), the weaponry involved, the location of gunshot wounds, victim demographics (such as age), the timing of gunshot-related fatalities, and more. Studies consistently indicate that the lower extremities are the most frequently affected body regions, followed by the upper extremities and chest. This information will be a scientific, evidence-based resource to educate the public about firearm-related risks. In addition, it will aid in planning appropriate interventions and formulating stricter laws to regulate the issuance of firearm licenses and impose severe penalties for carrying firearms in public spaces. The ultimate goal is to prevent the loss of life and mitigate the lifelong disabilities resulting from firearm-related incidents.

