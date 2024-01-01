|
Citation
|
Dorri AA, Russell ST. Dev. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38546568
|
Abstract
|
For lesbian, gay, bisexual, or queer (i.e., sexual minority [SM]) youth, coming out is an important developmental milestone and is typically associated with positive well-being. However, coming out in high school may entail a higher risk of school-based victimization. Due to the greater risk of homophobic bullying, the implications of being out in adolescence and well-being later in adulthood remain unclear. Using data from a national probability survey (Generations Study) of three distinct age cohorts of SM adults (N = 1,474) in the United States, this study (a) examined how being out at school in adolescence affects general well-being in adulthood and (b) SM-specific well-being in adulthood, and (c) examined if these associations differ by cohort.
Language: en