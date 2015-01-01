|
Citation
|
Arčan I, Kouter K, Zupanc T, Paska AV. Epigenomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38545853
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Environmental factors make an important contribution to suicide. Histone tails are prone to different modifications, leading to changes of chromatin (de)condensation and consequently gene expression. Materials & methods: Level of H3K14ac was studied with chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by high-throughput DNA sequencing. Genes were further validated with RT-qPCR; using hippocampal tissue.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADORA2A; B4GALT2; ChIP-seq; chromatin immunoprecipitation; epigenetics; H3K14ac; MMP14; sequencing; suicide