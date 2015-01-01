SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arčan I, Kouter K, Zupanc T, Paska AV. Epigenomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/epi-2023-0351

PMID

38545853

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Environmental factors make an important contribution to suicide. Histone tails are prone to different modifications, leading to changes of chromatin (de)condensation and consequently gene expression. Materials & methods: Level of H3K14ac was studied with chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by high-throughput DNA sequencing. Genes were further validated with RT-qPCR; using hippocampal tissue.

RESULTS: We showed lowered H3K14ac levels in individuals who died by suicide. The genes ADORA2A, B4GALT2 and MMP14 showed differential expression in individuals who died by suicide. Identified genetic and protein interactions among genes show interactions with suicide-related genes.

CONCLUSION: Further investigations of histone modifications in association with DNA methylation and miRNA are needed to expand our knowledge of the genes that could significantly contribute to suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

ADORA2A; B4GALT2; ChIP-seq; chromatin immunoprecipitation; epigenetics; H3K14ac; MMP14; sequencing; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print