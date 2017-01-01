Abstract

BACKGROUND: Consumption of alcohol is a risk factor for non-communicable and infectious diseases, mental health problems, and can lead injuries and violence. The aim of this study was to evaluate the prevalence of alcohol-involved deaths among decedents who died of external causes and underwent autopsy in Lithuania.



METHODS: Study includes age persons of any age (from 0 to 110 years) who died and were autopsied in Lithuania from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2020. Data were obtained from the Lithuanian State Register of Deaths and Their Causes.



RESULTS: Among external causes of death, the presence of alcohol was detected in 55.0% of cases. Male decedents had a significantly higher number of positive BAC level recorded, at 46.6%, compared with female decedents (32.1%; P < 0.001). The highest incidence of deaths where the alcohol was detected in the deceased's blood was found when the decedent was listed as being in the victims of assault group (71.5%, 95% CI 65.4-77.2). However, the highest median BAC score was found for those in the accidents group (59.7%, 95% CI: 58.2-61.2, BAC 2.42 ‰, IQR 1.86).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study suggest that alcohol use may be a contributing factor in a wide range of fatal incidents, including accidents, injuries, and cases of violent intent. Inequalities between males and females were identified, with a higher proportion of males with alcohol detected in blood at the time of death.

Language: en