Groh A, Bahlmann L, Colic L, Schulz A, Kastner UW, Polzer U, Walter M, Sobanski T, Wagner G. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1366191.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38544853
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions may have led to increased stress, particularly in people with mental health problems. Since stress factors play important role in the emergence of suicide attempts (SA) and suicidal ideation (SI), they may have been exacerbated by the pandemic, which could have led to an increased number of suicide attempts. Thus, we first investigated whether the pandemic affected personal stress experiences and appraisal of coping potential in individuals with and without SA and SI. In a second step, we analyzed the frequency and dynamics of SAs by patients admitted to a psychiatric university clinic over a period of four years.
coping resources; COVID-19; interrupted time series analysis; mental health; psychological stress; suicidal ideation; suicide; suicide attempts