Howland J, Peterson EW. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1377972.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
38544734
Among older adults, falls are common and the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries (1). In the United States, one in four older adults ages 65 and older reports falling each year (2). On average, 100 older adults died every day because of falls in 2021 (2) and estimates of medical costs of fatal and non-fatal older adult falls are ~$50 billion annually (3). About 20% of falls require medical attention (4). Falls leading to injuries can affect levels of activity, psychosocial status, and quality of life. Even when falls do not require medical attention, the experience of falling can result in fear of falling (5). While a reasonable level of concern can prevent engagement in risky activities, fear of falling that is disproportionate with functional abilities can prevent engagement in activities necessary to maintain health and wellbeing. Fear of falling is associated with depressive symptomatology (6), impacts gait (7), leads to activity curtailment (8-10), and increased fall risk (5, 8).
*Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Primary Health Care; Aged; community-based programs; falls; falls prevention; Humans; older adults; primary care