Abstract

How can we know the reality of the context of bullying in the field of primary health care? The aim of this study is to obtain a validated and reliable tool that allows measurement of the involvement of primary care professionals in addressing bullying through a systematic content validation process. A cross-cultural validation of the Healthcare Provider's Practices, Attitudes, Self-Confidence, and Knowledge Regarding Bullying Questionnaire was conducted for the Spanish perspective. This involved linguistic adaptation through translation-back-translation, content validity index (CVI) analysis, construct validity using confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), and internal consistency (Cronbach's α). The total CVI was 0.95, with individual item scores ≥ 0.78. CFA revealed a good fit for the three subscales, with discrimination indices (item-total correlation within the dimension) > 0.30. Cronbach's α for each dimension indicated a high level of reliability, with values of 0.735 for attitudes, 0.940 for self-confidence, and 0.895 for knowledge. The questionnaire is valid and reliable for evaluating the knowledge, attitudes, and self-confidence of primary care professionals in Spain regarding bullying. Its validity and reliability guarantee its potential use in other health settings and may lead to better training of professionals and school biopsychosocial health.

