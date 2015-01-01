SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roy R, Vranda MN, Jagannathan A, Cicil VR, Prabhu JR. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2023; 45(6): 629-633.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.1177/02537176231154820

PMID

38545531

PMCID

PMC10964864

Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) or Domestic Violence (DV) affects the mental health of women. Systemic family therapy has been found to help bring change in a couple's relationship and the cessation of violence in the relationship, provided both couples are motivated by the therapy to preserve the marital relationship. This article presents a case of offering brief tailor-made individual intervention as well as couple therapy for a woman with depression experiencing violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Couple therapy; depression; intimate partner violence; practical psychotherapy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print