Roy R, Vranda MN, Jagannathan A, Cicil VR, Prabhu JR. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2023; 45(6): 629-633.
38545531
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) or Domestic Violence (DV) affects the mental health of women. Systemic family therapy has been found to help bring change in a couple's relationship and the cessation of violence in the relationship, provided both couples are motivated by the therapy to preserve the marital relationship. This article presents a case of offering brief tailor-made individual intervention as well as couple therapy for a woman with depression experiencing violence.
Couple therapy; depression; intimate partner violence; practical psychotherapy