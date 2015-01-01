|
Citation
|
Nguyen D, Tsai CSJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(3): e257.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38541259
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Acute pesticide poisoning (APP) continues to affect farm workers, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). The dose-response relationship between exposure and APP is well-researched, but pesticide exposure assessment in a practical environment is difficult to perform, considering various work practices and protections in place. It is well known that inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) use is a risk factor of APP. However, it is unknown which types of inadequate PPE use, such as face or other types of general protection, are most harmful.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Occupational Exposure/prevention & control; *Pesticides; acute exposure; Farmers; Farms; Humans; odds ratio; Personal Protective Equipment; pesticide poisoning; PPE; Risk Factors