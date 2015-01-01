Abstract

This study addresses the crucial need for resilient healthcare systems, highlighted by recent global health emergencies such as the Ebola and COVID-19 crises. It identifies a significant gap in the current literature: a lack of practical, actionable frameworks for healthcare resilience. To bridge this gap, the research introduces an innovative framework that blends theoretical resilience concepts with heuristic approaches. This framework, rooted in the principles of monitoring, anticipation, recognition, and learning, is designed to enhance the crisis management capabilities of healthcare systems. The methodology involves a comprehensive literature review, combined with heuristic methods, culminating in a framework that is both academically sound and practically applicable. This framework guides healthcare systems through various stages of crisis management, including data collection, situation analysis, risk anticipation, and response evaluation. It provides a holistic approach to enhancing resilience in healthcare settings. Overall, this paper makes a significant contribution to the field of healthcare system resilience, offering a strategic blueprint for improved crisis response and recovery. It marks an important advancement in aligning theoretical resilience concepts with practical implementation strategies, essential for tackling current and future healthcare challenges.

