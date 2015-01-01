SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xodo S, Tius V, Baccarini G, Driul L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(3): e301.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph21030301

PMID

38541300

Abstract

This retrospective study analyzed a case series of female sexual violence (SV) victims who were admitted to the emergency department of the University Hospital in Udine between January 2012 and April 2023. A total of 155 cases were divided into two groups according to their age: 115 adult victims and 40 minors. Compared with minors, adults had risk factors such as psychiatric disorders and past experience of SV, and reported bodily injuries and extragenital lesions more frequently. Moreover, a positive screening for sexually transmitted diseases and its association with genital injuries turned out to be significantly more present among adult victims than minors. In contrast, victims younger than 18 years tended to delay seeking medical help and more often did not report genital penetration. To conclude, a deeper knowledge of the different characteristics of sexual abuse among female adults and minors may help us to understand what the focus of prevention programs and public awareness campaigns should be.


Language: en

Keywords

*Crime Victims; *Sex Offenses; *Sexually Transmitted Diseases/prevention & control; abuse; Adult; Aged, 80 and over; Female; Hospitals; Humans; Italy/epidemiology; physical violence; Retrospective Studies; sexual violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print